STURGIS, Thelma, 100, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Sturgis. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Osterbind and Janice McCauley (Bill); grandchildren, Billy McCauley (Brandy), Kimberly Jackson, Tracy Terrell and Kenneth Terrell (Michele); seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Masonic Home of Virginia Chapel, where a service will follow at 12 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Bridge Baptist Church or Masonic Home. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
