STURGIS, THELMA

STURGIS, Thelma, 100, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Sturgis. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Osterbind and Janice McCauley (Bill); grandchildren, Billy McCauley (Brandy), Kimberly Jackson, Tracy Terrell and Kenneth Terrell (Michele); seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Masonic Home of Virginia Chapel, where a service will follow at 12 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Bridge Baptist Church or Masonic Home. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

