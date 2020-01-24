STURTEVANT, Alvinie S., departed this life January 18, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Freddie A. Sturtevant; daughter, Pleshette Sturtevant; two grandchildren, Ariel and Alexander; two brothers, Benjamin and Sydney Jordan; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Monday, January 27, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. and where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Saint Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Rd., on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11 a.m.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Alvinie Sturtevant, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 27
Viewing
Monday, January 27, 2020
12:00PM-8:00PM
12:00PM-8:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Guaranteed delivery before Alvinie's Viewing begins.
Jan 27
Family will receive friends
Monday, January 27, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Guaranteed delivery before Alvinie's Family will receive friends begins.
Jan 28
Memorial Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Pauls Baptist Church
4247 Creighton Rd
Richmond, VA 23223
4247 Creighton Rd
Richmond, VA 23223
Guaranteed delivery before Alvinie's Memorial Service begins.