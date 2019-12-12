STUTTS, Alice Rebecca Smith Wright, 92, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, resident of New Kent, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lindon C. Wright Jr.; second husband, Odell Stutts; son, Lindon C. Wright III; daughter, Deanna Wright Martin; parents, Ira and Ada Smith; siblings, Nellie, Ruby, Ira Jr., Ernest and Thelma. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Rickey Wright (Sheila), Wendy Heflin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Lois Pace, Laura Weatherford, Barbara Melton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.View online memorial
