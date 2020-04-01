STUTZMAN, Harold Wayne, 76, of Mechanicsville, Va., peacefully went to be with the Lord, at home, surrounded by his loving family Monday, March 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe "Pappy" and Sara Stutzman; three brothers, two sisters and two infant sisters. Harold is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Alice May Stutzman; two children, Stacey May Stutzman of Mechanicsville and Todd Wayne Stutzman (Stacy) of Midlothian; three grandchildren, Josh, Justin and Elizabeth; one great-grandchild; and two sisters, Esther Miller and Lula Nussbaum. Harold was a hard worker. He served as the Vice President of Thalheimer's Department Store for almost 20 years before going on to own and operate two businesses for almost 20 years: Moore Street Cafe and Removal Services of Virginia. During the late 1960s and early '70s, he proudly served on the Sterling Park Rescue Squad. Despite his long working hours, he always made time to be with his family. They were his greatest joy. Harold also loved baseball. In his later years he never missed a Braves game on T.V. He appreciated the simple things, often secretly picking up the checks for young families with children in restaurants. Due to the current health crisis, the family will have a private, by invitation only, viewing and graveside service. A formal celebration of his life will be held once restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local food bank or the Wounded Warrior Project.View online memorial
