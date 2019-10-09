SUAREZ, Lauren, a native of Ashland, Wisconsin, crossed the Rainbow Bridge October 6, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Loren and Margaret Peach. She is survived by her son, Scott Suarez (Julia) of Richmond, Virginia; granddaughter, Angela; a sister, Rebecca Jacobson of Fort Dodge, Iowa; a brother, George Peach (Benita) of Columbus, Ohio; nine nieces, nephews and a multitude of wonderful friends in Virginia and across the country. Lauren had wonderful and enlightening experiences during her careers as a social worker, counselor and administrator in Iowa and Virginia. Following her retirement from Virginia state government, she worked on the staff and as a volunteer at the Edgar Cayce organization in Virginia Beach, Va. She was an alumna of both Drake University and Virginia Commonwealth University. The memorial service will take place at the Edgar Cayce building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, 4 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019. She will be missed, but never forgotten.View online memorial
