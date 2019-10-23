SUGGS, Leslie "Les" Gladwin, 83, died October 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gladys Ann Smith Suggs; brother, Allen W. Suggs; daughter, Malinda Foster (Howard); two sons, Edward Suggs, Allen N. Suggs; daughter-in-law, Angela Johnson Suggs; and grandchildren, Cullen and Zachary Suggs. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (tonight) in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan. A memorial service will be held Thursday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 2245 Huguenot Trail, Powhatan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knitting Guild of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial