SULLIVAN, David Bradley "Brad," 58, peacefully passed away in the arms of his wife, Donna, on November 18, 2019. Brad was born September 7, 1961, to David Leonard Sullivan III and Margaret Bradley Sullivan. Brad grew up in Richmond, Virginia, and graduated with high distinction from the University of Virginia in 1983. He loved UVA and always supported UVA sports. "Go Hoos!" was an oft-heard phrase. He earned his Ph.D. in English from Ball State University, where he met his future wife, Donna Beck. After graduating, he and Donna and their two children, Luke and Mariah, moved to Fort Myers, Florida, where he was a founding faculty member at Florida Gulf Coast University. Here he met Win Everham, who became a lifelong friend. Eventually the family moved to Massachusetts, where Brad was a tenured professor and taught at a private New England college. Brad loved teaching and helping students. He loved music and words, and published a book and poetry. He loved the outdoors, nature and animals and particularly the family's precious cats, who brought daily laughter and entertainment to him. Besides his wife and children (Luke Sullivan, Irving, Texas and Mariah Sullivan, Northampton, Mass.), whom he loved beyond measure; Brad is survived by his dear parents, David Leonard Sullivan III and Margaret Bradley Sullivan of Richmond; and his beloved brother, Charles Randolph Sullivan (Terri); and nephews, Andrew and Noah, also of Richmond. Above all else, Brad loved his family and the time spent with his family. Brad had Type I (Juvenile) diabetes for 48 years. In the last years of his life, he battled numerous complications and pain. He is now out of pain and we hope he is shooting hoops, hiking, camping, running, dancing to Joni Mitchell and James Taylor songs, body surfing, writing poetry, rollerblading and throwing the football. He will be forever in our hearts. Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (https://www.jdrf.org/).