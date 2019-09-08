SULLIVAN, Robert M., 84, of Henrico, passed peacefully on September 5, 2019. Survived by his wife, Jenene, of 58 years; two daughters, Camille Sullivan (Woody), Renee Richmond (Kenny); his only grandson, Aaron Littrell; and Peanut, his beloved dog. He served in the Navy (1952-1956). He was a hairstylist for over 50 years. He loved hunting, fishing and cooking for many charities. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 14, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Ashland Moose Lodge, 11299 Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. He was always the life of the party. The family would like to sincerely thank the Bon Secours Hospice Team.View online memorial