SULLIVAN, TIMOTHY "TIM"

SULLIVAN, Timothy R. "Tim," 58, of Wake, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Tim was the owner and operator of Sullivan's Pond Farm and had an unending love for his family, always thinking of others before himself. He had a talent for art and music, but was more concerned with giving whatever kind of support was needed for his wife and son. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Mary Sullivan; and brother, Tony Sullivan; and is survived by his wife, Rona Myers Sullivan; son, Anthony Coleman "Cole" Sullivan; siblings, Vicki L. Sullivan and Terry W. Sullivan (Traci); nieces, Katherine A. Leonard (Nicholas) and Crystal L. Kirby (Matthew); nephew, Sean M. Sullivan; and numerous other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. The family will receive friends Friday, January 24, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Saturday, January 25, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (mda.org). Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
