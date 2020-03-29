SULLIVAN, Vivian Mae Curle "Lil Bits," 101, of Richmond, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Chestnut Grove Assisted Living Facility in Henrico County, Virginia. Mrs. Sullivan was born November 25, 1918, to the late James Vivian and Myrtle Major Curle. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James Hunter Sullivan; and her brother, James Eldridge Curle. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Strang and husband, Robert and Sara Robson and husband, Les; grandchildren, Brian Strang and wife, Karla, of Mechanicsville and Jimmy Robson of Williamsburg; along with loving nieces, great-nieces and nephews. She was a lifetime member of Northside Baptist Church in Mechanicsville. She was devoted to her church, Sunday school class and sang in the choir for many years. A private graveside service will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff of Chestnut Grove Assisted Living for exceptional care given to her for approximately eight years. Also, many thanks to Hospice Community Care for being the angels on earth that they are. We are eternally grateful. Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church Music Ministry, 7600 Studley Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.View online memorial
