SULLIVAN, William "Bill" Joseph Jr., 95, of Richmond, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born December 1, 1924 in New Haven, Conn., to the late William Joseph and Ruth (Agnes Emily Lamb) Sullivan, Bill was the oldest of seven children. Bill served as an officer for the Navy from 1943 to 1973. He volunteered for active duty when the Korean War started. Bill retired at a rank of Commander 05. Bill was married on May 16, 1953, to Jo-Anne M. (Rebert). He was very active in the Church Hill Association until his health declined. Bill was also very active in his church, Grace Communion Hanover, where he was a member for almost 30 years and ordained as a Deacon. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, James Sullivan and Robert (Bob) Sullivan; and sister, Honor Sullivan. Bill is survived by his wife, Jo-Anne (Rebert) Sullivan; children, June Fuentes, William Sullivan III, Cathy Sullivan Herring and Sharon James; siblings, John Sullivan, Margaret (Polly) Bentley and Esther Girard; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Communion Hanover, 7463 Ridgeview Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.View online memorial
