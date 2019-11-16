SUMMERS, GLADYS "BILLIE"

SUMMERS, Gladys Wilhelmina Pepmeier "Billie," 90, of Henrico, Va., went home to her Lord November 13, 2019. Preceded by her parents, Erwin Herman and Gladys Mae Dyson Pepmeier; grandson, Brandt Buffington; and niece, Jan Pepmeier Stewart. She is survived by two daughters, Jean Pepmeier Summers Gable (Tony) of Lawrenceville, Ga. and Martha Sadler Farace (Jeff) of Delmar, Md.; six grandchildren, Keri Buffington Cook of Duluth, Ga., Kacey Buffington Spurgeon of Cummings, Ga., Michael Farace of Baltimore, Matthew Farace of Strasburg, Va., David Farace of College Park and Luke Farace of Delmar; two great-grandsons, Landon and Logan Spurgeon of Cummings, Ga.; one brother, Erwin Herman Pepmeier Jr. (Margaret) of Mechanicsburg, Pa. and their two daughters, Cheryl Duvall Whitney (Dudley) of Ellicott City, Md. and Joy Cleveland (Ross) of Mechanicsburg. The memorial service will be at Laurel Presbyterian Church, where contributions may be made, 9675 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. "Billie" felt so blessed to have a career where she helped people advance their careers through territorial sales with the largest international sales and marketing network, Snelling and Snelling, where she was nationally ranked. Continuing this until she was 75 as Billie Summers and Associates, after also working with Management Recruiters, Richmond Professional Placements and Career Consultants, she believed God put people in your life, and was especially thankful for three mentors, Roy Brown (Vance Supply), Carlton Alexander (Personnel Training Inst.) and Jack Powell of Snelling and Snelling.View online memorial