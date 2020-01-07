SUMMEY, Lotte Ilsabeta, of Tappahannock, Virginia, was born September 27, 1918, in Bremen, Germany to Bertha and Nicholas Freese, and died January 1, 2020, at age 101 in Tappahannock, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Col. James C. Summey; and by Mary Burke Parker; four brothers and a sister. She is survived by her family, Nathan III (Tri) and Kathy Parker, Nathan IV (Nate) and Jocelyn Parker, Captain Matthew and Hannah Parker, Sara Lynne Parker; her nieces and nephews in Germany; and special friends, Jo Anne Ruffa and Nancy B. Hillyer. A graveside service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Essex Cemetery, Tappahannock. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Jacobs Ladder, P.O. Box 555, Urbanna, Va. 22175.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LOTTE SUMMEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.