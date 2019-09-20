SUMNER, Elizabeth Lawler, 82, of Richmond, passed away peacefully at 2:10 p.m. September 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Timothy and Beulah Lawler; her brother, Timothy Lawler Jr.; and her husband, Raymond. Elizabeth is survived by her nephews, nieces and cousins; also many friends at Bon Air Presbyterian Church, of which she was a member for 40 years. There will be a service for family and friends at Bon Air Presbyterian Church on Friday, September 27, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Selma Church of the Brethren in Selma, Virginia.

