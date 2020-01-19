SUMPTER, Dr. James Donald Sr., went to meet his Savior on January 15, 2020, at the age of 79. Jim was a loving husband, proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His favorite pastime was being with his family and spending countless hours shopping for them. He pastored Landmark Baptist Church for 34 years and remained Pastor Emeritus until present. He led Landmark to give millions of dollars to worldwide missions through his godly teaching and his personal example. His life's focus was being a servant of Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Marie; brothers, Doyle Gene and Darrell; and son, Don. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Ken Mullens; daughter-in-law, Sonya; grandchildren and spouses, Kenny and Julia, Kris and Megan, Katie, James and Joy, Justin and Lauren, Jon and Krissy; great-grandchildren, Brenton, Dylan, Reagan, Mason, Bryce, Grady, Ellie, Boston, Lex, Remi and Barrett; siblings, Betty Branaman, Sue Fleetwood and David Sumpter. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Landmark Baptist Church, where a service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Missions Fund of Landmark Baptist Church, 4000 Creighton Road, Richmond, Va. 23223.View online memorial
SUMPTER, JAMES
