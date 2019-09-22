SUMPTER, James Donald Jr., went to meet his Savior on September 20, 2019, from home. Don was a caring son, loving husband, proud father and grandfather and dedicated pastor of Landmark Baptist Church. He cherished his Savior, Jesus Christ. In this world, he loved nothing more than being with his family during holidays, on vacations and inviting them into his home. He was a compassionate pastor who loved and cared for his church family. His life and ministry had an impact on countless souls around the world. He is survived by his wife, Sonya; parents, Jim and Charlotte; sister, Kathy Mullens and her family; sons and their spouses, James and Joy, Justin and Lauren, Jon and Krissy; and five grandchildren, Ellie, Remington, Boston, Barrett and Lexington. His passing has left a pain that will only be healed when we meet him in eternity. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Landmark Baptist Church, where a service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, at 10 a.m. at Landmark Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Landmark Baptist Church Children and Youth Ministry, 4000 Creighton Road, Richmond, Va. 23223.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Richmond teacher appears on 'Ellen' after picture of him cutting student's hair goes viral
-
A Texas businessman bought 3,500 acres in New Kent. Now he's started a PAC. What does he want?
-
UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer
-
Stoney fires Richmond's top administrator after scathing inspector general report finds city hired 5 of her relatives
-
Henrico chief says police had to shoot woman wielding ax, drawing harsh criticism from her brother