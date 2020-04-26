SUMPTER, MARK

SUMPTER, Mark. On Thursday, April 23, 2020, Mark Sumpter, loving son, brother, uncle and talented musician, passed away after a long battle with MD at the age of 52. Mark was born on January 2, 1968, in San Antonio, Texas, to William and Janis Sumpter. He had a love for music and was a very talented musician. He was known for his quick wit and sarcastic nature that was loved by all. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Bill; and his mother, Janis. He is survived by a brother, Drew; sister, Elaine and her husband, Mark; and very adored niece and nephew, Amanda and Luke. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no service will be held. If you would like, a donation may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in his name at mda.org.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARK SUMPTER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.