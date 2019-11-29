SUSSMAN, David V., 74, of Chesterfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his sister, Anne Godfrey (Donald); nieces, Gwen Hart and Teresa Pfeifer (Shawn). A celebration of his life will be held 12 p.m. Monday, December 2, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, with Pastor Junnie Pagunsan officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Far West End SDA Church, 15600 Pouncey Tract Rd., Rockville, Va. 23146.View online memorial