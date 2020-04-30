SUTHERLAND, Fred Gray, Fred Gray Sutherland, 93, of Sandston, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born in Clintwood, Virginia on November 4, 1926 to Simpson Holliday and Pearl Rush Sutherland, he was a much loved husband, father and grandfather. He was a devoted husband and was married for 52 years to his beloved Ardath, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Lee Ann Warriner (John) of Sandston, Virginia and David Sutherland (Sarah) of California, Maryland. Additionally, he was the proud grandfather of five grandchildren, including Daniel and Matthew Warriner and Aimee, Casey and Michelle Sutherland. He is survived by his sister, Jane S. Lyon of Richmond, Virginia. He was preceded in death by brothers, Jasper Sutherland, Benjamin Sutherland, John Sutherland and William Sutherland; and sisters, Louise Sutherland, Catherine Gilbert and Josephine Carico. Fred graduated from Dickenson Memorial High School in 1944. He served honorably in the U.S. Army from March 1945 to December 1946. He graduated from Virginia Tech in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and received his certified professional engineering license in 1951. He worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation for 38 years, first as a residential engineer in the Harrisonburg and Sandston areas before assuming leadership of the State Bridge Department, from which he retired in 1991. Fred then joined Dow Chemical, serving in the capacity of Chief Consultant for LMC Overlays, ultimately retiring in 2008. During his time with Dow Chemical, he was widely recognized in the U.S. as a sought after advisor in the bridge deck overlay field. He was an active member of the Sandston Presbyterian Church and held the offices of Elder and Trustee. He loved sports, especially hockey, baseball and everything to do with Virginia Tech athletics. Fred had a generous heart and a kind soul that will be greatly missed. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be determined at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sandston Presbyterian Church.View online memorial
