SWAIN, Robert Eugene, 88, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Richmond, Va. He was the husband of Jane C. Swain, and the two shared 63 years of marriage together. Born on August 4, 1931 in Clifton Forge, Va., he was the son of the late Minos C. and Mary Waide Swain. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Va., in 1949, and enlisted in the Navy, where he served from 1949 to 1953. After his service, he attended the University of Richmond, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity and graduated in 1956 from the Robbins School of Business. For his entire 50+ year career, he was engaged in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry, both at the corporate level with the Travelers Insurance Company and later at the agency level, most recently with Robins Insurance in Richmond. Bob was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to his Washington Redskins and Richmond Spiders. He was well known around the tailgating confines of the University of Richmond football games and rarely missed an opportunity to host his family and friends at his tailgate. He and his beloved wife, Jane, loved to dance and were previous members of The Richmond Gentry. Bob will be dearly missed by all that knew him, and will be remembered for being a kind and gentle soul who was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and uncle as well as a very loyal friend. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jane C. Swain; his daughter, Beth Foust and son-in-law, Don Foust; his grandchildren, Matthew, Dani, Katie and Emma Foust; his nephew, Bruce Swain; and three nieces, Sandy Griffin, Suzie Swain and Allison Lemm. He was predeceased by his parents, Minos C. and Mary Waide Swain; his brother, William Bruce Swain; his son, Robert Arthur Swain; and grandson, John Robert Foust. A private service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Dementia Society of America.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days