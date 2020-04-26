SWANN, Barbara Lee Stoltz, 91, a resident of Lakewood Manor, Richmond, Va., went to live in her eternal home with Jesus on April 19, 2020. Barbara was born in Richmond, Va., on October 7, 1928, the only child of the late Robert Henry Stoltz Jr. and Jean Elizabeth Rowland Groves Stoltz. Barbara is survived by her husband of over 70 years, Bernard Claiborne Swann. As Dad said when she passed Sunday, "70 years is a long time, but not long enough with her." Barbara is also survived by her three daughters, Elizabeth McKay Swann Huffman (Harold) of Midlothian, Va., Anne Rowland Swann Johnson (Wilson) of Fredericksburg, Va. and Janet Marion Swann Shook of Deltaville, Va.; her six grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Huffman, Robert Blaine Huffman (Amanda), Matthew Warren Johnson (Sarah), Catherine Faith Johnson Loveall (Mat), Jennifer Lee Shook Goss and Joshua Raymond Shook; her two great-grandchildren, Evelyn Faith Loveall and Elijah Douglas Loveall; nephews, David Swann (Joy) and Scott Swann (Janet); cousin, Ruby Carson (Don); great-nephews, Nathan, Jeremy and Stephen Swann; and a host of faithful friends here and around the world. Barbara was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, the College of William and Mary and received her master's degree from PSCE (now Union Presbyterian Seminary). She met her husband, Bernie in English class at W & M, and was in the Chi Omega sorority. She was a member of the DAR, Nathanial Bacon Chapter. Barbara had spent a lifetime of service doing God's work: teaching Sacred Studies for seven years at St. Michael's School, as a teacher for ESL (English as a Second Language) and a teacher for ESL workshops for teachers, doing volunteer missions in England, Brazil, Portugal and seven times in Bangkok, Thailand. As a member of Bon Air Baptist Church for over 60 years, Barbara served as Interim Minister of Education, Sunday School teacher, WMU president, Baptist Women President, Librarian, Mission Involvement Director, Golden Notes Choir, ESL teacher and a host of other service areas in church and around Richmond. Barbara's heart was for those in the 52 countries they visited as well as locally for those in need; serving the Richmond Baptist Centers where she coordinated the Christmas Store, food pantry, children's backpacks and so much more up until she was 85 years old. Barbara also served as Director of the Richmond Baptist Woman's Missionary Union. With a lifetime of serving God, it is her desire that God, not she, be praised, as that was her life's purpose. (Psalms 46 and Galatians 2:20) Rejoice in the Lord always and may the grace and peace of Christ be with your spirit. (Philippians 4) In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested contributions to be made to any of the following: Camp Alkulana (where they volunteered and where her mother was one of the first counselors), River City Network/Richmond Baptist Association (For the Richmond Baptist Centers), the Swann Mission Scholarship at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, the Swann Mission Fund at Colonial Heights Baptist Church and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering or International Mission Board, so that after her passing God's mission work will continue on through others. As Mom said in one of her notes: "I close..with these last words: Be happy. Grow in Christ. Pay attention to what I have said. Live in harmony and peace, and may the God of Love and peace be with you. I Cor. 13:11." The family wishes to express deep appreciation to all of Barbara's caregivers over these last years in addition to the loving care given by the Lakewood Manor staff. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private family burial at Forest Lawn, and a Celebration of Life and resurrection at a later date.View online memorial
