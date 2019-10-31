SWANN, Lewis William, of Callao, Virginia, passed away on October 29, 2019. He was a retired Contel Telephone Supervisor and school bus driver for Northumberland County Public Schools. Lewis was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge 212 Kinsale, a charter member of Callao Moose Lodge 917 and a charter member and past president of Callao Rescue Squad. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean S. Swann; his parents, Vernon and Mabel Swann; son-in-law, Ronnie Rock; and brother, Cecil Swann. He is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Harrison and Priscilla Rock; son, Warren "Shiney" Swann (Bonnie); seven grandchildren, Ron (Diana) and Whitney Rock, Kevin (Tiffany) and Tyler Harrison, Holly (Albert) Sanford, Brooke (Heath) Spivey and Blaine (Kristen) Swann; seven great-grandchildren, Ronnie and Owen Rock, William Harrison, Conner and Emma Sanford and Beckett and Piper Spivey; sister, Nancy Sanders; dear friend, Betty Hinton; and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to Lewis's loving caregivers, Joyce Northern, Charlotte Reynolds, Bonnie Bradshaw, Betty Dunaway and Helen Roane. They were a true blessing during his time of need. Funeral services will be held 3:30 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Bethany Baptist Church, Callao. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Callao Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 82, Callao, Va. 22435 or Riverside Tappahannock Hospice, 289 Hospital Rd., Tappahannock, Va. 22560.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
First of Guy Fieri's Richmond-filmed restaurant episodes to air in November
-
Bon Secours signs deal to buy Southside Regional Medical Center and two other hospitals in Virginia
-
Texting driver gets year in jail for fatally striking 3 on Route 288 in Goochland
-
KIRBY, MASON
-
UPDATED: Short Pump Middle at center of controversy over 'derogatory language' on field trip
Remembering Loved Ones
Westhampton Memorial Park Garden of the Prophets, Section 3, Lot 247. Spaces 3 & 4. Valu…