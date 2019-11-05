SWANSEY, EDWARD JR.

SWANSEY, Edward Francis Jr., 80, went to Heaven on November 2, 2019, with his family by his side. Ed was born on May 1, 1939, in Coraoplis, Pa. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Paula B. Swansey; daughters, Deborah Shiflett (Bill), Christine Cantrell, Karen Swansey (Dennis) and Pam Swansey; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. With a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering, Ed spent 33 years with E. I. DuPont and 13 years as a quality consultant. He enjoyed his family and his Masonic life. He served as Master of Manchester Lodge #14, DDGM of the Grand Lodge of Virginia and Worthy Patron of OES #121. He was a 33rd degree Mason in the Scottish Rite and an Honorary Member of two lodges in Brazil. Ed loved his Masonic degree work. Visitation will be held at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville. Burial will follow in Dale Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m. Flowers welcome, or donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research or Masonic Home of Virginia.View online memorial