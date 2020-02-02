SWEENEY, Dorothea Margaret "Peggy," 102, of Richmond, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Sweeney. She is survived by her children, Charles L. Sweeney Jr. (Marbie), William G. Sweeney (Cynthia), A. Michelle Lyne, Mark A. Sweeney (Pamela), Ann S. Weedon (Robert) and Cynthia J. Butler; grandchildren, Seth C. Sweeney, Ashley B. King (Todd), William G. Sweeney Jr. (Elisabeth), James E. Lyne Jr. (Nicole), Charles C. Lyne, Mark A. Sweeney Jr. (Alexis), Christina S. Bier (Chris), Bryce A. Sweeney, Meghan E. Weedon, Brooke A. Weedon, McKenzie B. Cochran (Brent), Christopher D. Butler and Weston P. Butler; and great-grandchildren, Mason, Ford and Hazel King, Bryce and Piper Bier, Declan Sweeney, Avett, Sawyer and Quinn Cochran. As a young child, Peggy spent her time between Virginia and New York, attending a convent boarding school from age eight. She met Chuck on a blind date in Virginia Beach, where he was stationed, and they spent their first years at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire where their eldest child was born. They lived briefly in Texas and Cincinnati before settling in Richmond. Peggy was a spitfire who enjoyed sports and as a mother of seven she was of short stature but strong willed. She lived her life with a strong Catholic faith. She was savior of all animals, wild or stray and had a great love of nature. Even recently she was seen putting food out for the birds and deer. As she wished, she stayed in her home until the end. Peggy volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital and Little Sisters of the Poor. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Vicki, Dee Dee, Denise, Mary, Kieona, LaWanda, Shakura, Gracciel, Amanda, Lateekea, Griselda and Maria and all the caring staff at St. Mary's Hospital for making her comfortable in her last days. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, February 14, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23220 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229.View online memorial
SWEENEY, DOROTHEA
Feb 14
Friday, February 14, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Bliley's - Central
Feb 15
Saturday, February 15, 2020
10:00AM
Saint Bridget Catholic Church
