SWEENEY, Joseph "Joe" L., of Henrico, Va., departed this life peacefully at home, Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born on July 9, 1939, in Richmond, Va. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Virginia Sweeney; his brother, George Sweeney; and his sister, Patricia Farmer. He loved his pets, the outdoors, gardening, creating in his woodshop and "knocking around" with his bride. Joe leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 59 years, Hester Sweeney; their daughters, Judy Sweeney, Janet Sweeney and Alice Bowyer (Dennis); one granddaughter, Carrie Gomes (Ben); one grandson, Nick Woods (April); three great-grandchildren, Virginia, Patrick Gomes and Joseph Woods. He is also survived by his twin sister, June Landers; and a host of nieces and nephews. Joe served in the United States Navy and was a member of Local Teamsters 592. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Fort Lee Baptist Church, 2727 Charles City Road, Henrico, Va. 23231, on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. A gathering for family and friends will be held at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to Fort Lee Baptist Church.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
Six Monument Avenue residents sue to stop Lee statue's removal; new case moved to federal court