SWEET, Janice Kay, 79, of Richmond, passed away September 3, 2019. Born in Ionia, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Pauline Sweet. She is survived by her brother, Stephen Sweet; and many nieces and nephews. Janice was retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield. She was a member of Grove Avenue Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. Janice was a lover of animals. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, in Westhampton Memorial Park.View online memorial
