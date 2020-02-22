SWENCK, Ina P., 93, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond surrounded by members of her loving family. She was born on June 12, 1926, to Charlie Tillman Patten and Flossie Patten. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George F. Swenck; and their youngest son, Phil Swenck. Ina is survived by her children, Sharron Mitchell (Blair) of Fredericksburg, Fred Swenck (Marcia) and Kathy Knapp (Steve), of Richmond; six grandsons, Derick Swenck (Meghan), Andrew Swenck (Mary MacKenzie), Richard Swenck (Cristina Kincaid), Patrick Knapp (Samantha Santiago), Justin Knapp (Emily), all of Richmond and Travis Knapp (Kaitlin Shire) of Philadelphia; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Ina and George faithfully raised their children in Welborne United Methodist Church, where she was an active member for over 60 years, participated in the adult choir, United Methodist Women and the receptions committee, helped prepare many a meal for church members and guests. She also donated to the church's food pantry. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Welborne United Methodist Church, 920 Maybeury Drive, Henrico, Virginia at 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, followed by a reception for family and friends in the church's fellowship hall. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Welborne UMC's food pantry.View online memorial
