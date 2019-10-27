SWICEGOOD, Jesse Clay, 73, of McKenney, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. Born in Norman, Okla., he was the son of the late Edmund and Thelma Swicegood. Jesse was employed with CSX Railroad, retiring after 41 years. After his retirement, he returned to his love of cattle farming, which he enjoyed for many years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Evangeline Swicegood; daughters, Rebecca Pullin (Tom Bove) and Lisa Sadler (Harold Sadler); grandchildren, Kailyn Sadler and Bailey Pullin; siblings, Shirley Shearin, Jane Norris and Dwayne Swicegood; special friends, Nancy and Ren Zehmer; his Ruritan Club family, his Railroad family and numerous other extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Poole Christian Church, 7521 Trinity Church Rd., Church Road, Va. 23833. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct. Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial