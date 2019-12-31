SWIFT, Claude G., 53, of Goochland, Va., passed suddenly on December 20, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his three children, Charles, Mary and Addison; his parents, Andrew (Margaret) Swift and Eunice Liverman; his brother, Andrew Jr. (Judy); and sister, Wendy (Michael); devoted friends, numerous nieces, nephews and family. Those who knew C.G., even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. His smile was contagious, he had a generous heart and an outstanding sense of humor. There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Elpis Christian Church (2703 Elpis Church Road, Maidens, Va. 23102). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elpis Christian Church or Calvary Chapel Goochland. Norman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.View online memorial
