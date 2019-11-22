SWIFT, David, age 66, of Crewe, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dinah Watson Swift. He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Lee, OSB of Bristow, Va.; his sister, Diane Pappas of Richmond; several nieces and nephews. Mr. Swift was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Defense Supply Center in Richmond. David always put God, family and country first. He was a good and loved man by all who knew him. The family will receive friends 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone, with chapel services to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be held in Lakeview Cemetery, Blackstone. Online condolences may be made at www.hamnermcmillian.com.View online memorial