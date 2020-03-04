SWINDELL, DANIEL JR.

SWINDELL, Daniel Myatt Jr., passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Lillian Swindell; brothers, Larry and Randy Paul Swindell; daughter-in-law, Karen Swindell. Daniel served his country and was a decorated United States Air Force veteran, serving in Vietnam during the TET offensive. Daniel was in the car business for 24 years and 11 months. A member of Chester Baptist Church for 48 years and later joined the Bible Fellowship. He enjoyed planning great vacations and loved working in his yard, he did not stop until he was finished. He was unhappy with people throwing out their cigarette butts. Daniel built a two-car garage and was very proud of that. He suffered from Parkinson's disease in his later years. He was a great husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Louetta R. Swindell; son, Ron Swindell; granddaughter, Elizabeth V. Swindell; sisters, Judy Williams and husband, Claude and Libbie Buck; sister-in-law, Cherie Swindell; close cousin, Ralph Wetherington; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va. A service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Chester Baptist Church, with the Dr. Ed Stansfield officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
