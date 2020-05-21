SWINGLE, Iva Ruth Ayers, 104, formerly of Elmont and Haynesville, left us to go to Heaven to help tend God's flowers in Heaven. She had lived with her daughter for several years. She cared and loved children and loved her flowers. She was the widow of Walter Ray Swingle Jr.; and was preceded in death by her son, Robert Lewis Swingle. All of her siblings, William Neal Ayers, John Eugene Ayers, George Melvin Ayers and Mary E. Farmer preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, William Ray Swingle (Pat) and Betty Ann Thurston; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in Greenlawn Cemetery. Bowling Green. Sign register book online at www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
