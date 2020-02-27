SWINSON, Carl Sr., 89, of Richmond, entered into eternal rest on February 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Addie M. Swinson; four children, Ray, Carl Jr. (Dorothy), Addie D. and Jimmy (Theresa) Swinson; five generations of grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Mosby Memorial Baptist Church, 2901 Mechanicsville Tpke. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CARL SWINSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.