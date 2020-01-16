SWINSON, Thomas D., departed this life January 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillie Mayo; and brother, John Swinson. He leaves to cherish his memory a sister, Lois S. Cokes (Richard); three brothers, Robert Swinson, Donald Swinson (Mattie) and Tyrone Mayo (Peggy); aunt, Fannie Copeland; sister-in-law, Avis Swinson; longtime friend, Jackie King; caregivers, Patricia Allen and Maxine Wright; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Service information
Jan 17
Viewing
Friday, January 17, 2020
12:00PM-8:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Jan 18
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM
Manning Chapel
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Jan 18
Interment
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
3101 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA 23223
