SWISHER, Richard Francis "Dick," 92, of Ricehmond, Va., went to take his place (with his bass guitar) in Heaven's band on April 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred U. Swisher; and daughter, Diane M. Street. Dick was born in 1927 to Grace and Glen Swisher in Indianapolis, Ind., and raised by Grace and Walter Elder. He is survived by his sons, Rick Swisher (Jim) and Jim Swisher (Susan); daughters, Janet Swisher and Caren Girard. He is also survived by many relatives in Indianapolis, Ind. Dick was a proud grandfather of Adam, James and Lauren Swisher and Marcus and Jake Girard. He was the great-grandfather of Alex, Adalyn, Corbin and Liam Swisher. Dick was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School and Lain Drafting College in Indianapolis, Ind. He joined the Army in 1946 and continued honing his music skills by playing the trumpet, French horn and upright bass in parades and dance bands. After WWII, he continued his love for music by playing the upright and electric bass in a variety of bands from MCV's Swing Time Band to his own Dick Swisher Trio and other bands from the 70s up until 2018. He and wife, Milly, raised a family of five children in the Indiana cities of Evansville, Fort Wayne and Indianapolis. They later moved to Richmond, Va., as Dick followed his career in building supplies with companies (Bowater Board, Masonite, US plywood and Evans Products). He retired from Chesterfield County after 10 years as a school bus driver, where he enjoyed transporting the high school bands. As a retiree, Dick worked for 13 years as a Chippenham Hospital volunteer with his devoted friend, Joan Haemker, where he would entertain the surgical waiting rooms with his jokes and coffee and donut cart. Dick was a lifetime Charter member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Edwards Catholic Church, where he exemplified God's love in helping others. He loved catfishing, bowling and growing tomato plants. Many thanks go out to Our Lady of Hope Health Center and Hospice Community Care of Richmond for their continued care and good nature with him. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a later date.View online memorial
