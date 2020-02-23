SYDNOR, Dorothy "Dolly Anne" F., age 92, of Mannboro, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James Allen Sydnor; and is survived by her daughter, Mary Anne Glanzer and husband, Larry, of Chesapeake; three sons, James Allen Sydnor Jr. and wife, Marda, of Birmingham, Ala., William Culbreth Sydnor and wife, Kim, of Powhatan and Benjamin Sebrell Sydnor and wife, Chris, of Amelia; and seven grandchildren, Benjamin (B.J.) Sydnor and wife, Holly, of Falls Church, Emily Sydnor of Georgetown, Texas, Jim Sydnor of Mountain Brook, Ala., Laura Oliva and husband, Brent, of Powhatan, Barrett Sydnor and wife, Aris, of Richmond, Mark Glanzer of Chesapeake, John Sydnor of San Francisco, Calif.; and two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Molly Oliva. Dolly was a graduate of State Teachers College, now known as Longwood University, and taught at Grange Hall Elementary School in Chesterfield until retirement. She served on the Amelia County Schools Trustee Electoral Board, and was an active member of the Amelia County Business Association. She spent many years coordinating the annual Amelia Day celebration and the Christmas Craft Show, and was member of Trinity United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St., in Amelia on Sunday, February 23, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020. In addition, a memorial service will be held the same day at 4 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Amelia. Memorial gifts may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 263, Amelia, Va. 23002.View online memorial
