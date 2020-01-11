SYDNOR, Robert M. "Bob," 74, of Dunnsville, formerly of Ashland, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Gloria Sydnor; son, Robert M. Sydnor Jr. (Ann); two stepchildren, Laura Jester and David C. Jester (Tammy); seven grandchildren, Clint, Brian, Sarah, Molly and Emily Sydnor, Alan Street and Matt Jester (Peyton); great-granddaughter, Kadence Jester; brother, Bill Sydnor (Linda); sister, Lucy Cocke; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family members. Bob was the owner and operator of Sydnor Industrial Services. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Ashland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dialysis Center of Virginia, 6740 Main St., Gloucester, Virginia 23061.View online memorial
SYDNOR, ROBERT
To plant a tree in memory of ROBERT SYDNOR as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.