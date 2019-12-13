SYKES, Anthony, age 60, of Richmond, departed this life December 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Charlie and Penney Sykes; and two brothers, Monnie and Reginald Sykes. He is survived by one daughter, Tanisha Curtis; two sisters, Doeasha Sykes and Toni Middleton-Booker (Steven); one brother, Andra Sykes (Bridgette); two aunts, Edith Square and Louise Middleton; one uncle, Derrell Stancell; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, 2 p.m. at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:45 p.m. Saturday.View online memorial