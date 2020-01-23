SYKES, Thomas F., 92, of Philadelphia, Pa., formerly of Richmond, Va., departed this life on January 15, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Lavinia Sykes; brother, Philander Sykes Sr. (Thelma); nephew, Phil Sykes Jr. (Michelle); great-niece, Philicia Sykes; great-nephew, Marques Sykes; a special devoted nephew, Shelly Mintz III (Cheryl); and host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Mosby Memorial Baptist Church, 2901 Mechanicsville Tpke. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial
