TABB, KATRINKA

TABB, Mrs. Katrinka Carter, departed this earthly life on September 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Carter Sr. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty years, William Douglas Tabb Sr.; two wonderful children, Latice Vondell Tabb Williams (Gregory) and William Douglas Tabb Jr. (Tabb); three extraordinary grandchilren, Mikyah G.B. Tabb, Wiliam D. Tabb III and Jaden K. Tabb; mother, Minnie Carter; one sister, LaGreatar Tabb; two brothers, Leroy Carter Jr. and Shane Carter (Charlette); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where a viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. (today) and funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 12 noon. Interment Maury Cemetery.

