TACKETT, Donald Wayne, 76, of Powhatan, son of the late Thomas and Mary Tackett, passed away January 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Beverley Jenkins Tackett; children, Robin Vandenburgh of California, Jason Tackett of Powhatan, Joshua Tackett of Texas; five grandchildren, Alexis, Olivia, Katelyn, Emily and Kendall. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 1, from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan and followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. Interment private. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
Feb 1
Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
