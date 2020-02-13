TADLOCK, Pamela Stone. She was born Pamela Ann Stone on October 5, 1946, the second daughter of Allene Cheeley and W.T. Stone. She graduated from Huguenot High School, Class of 1965. She married Don Tadlock in 1966 and moved to Abilene, Texas. There, she had two sons, Don and Lance. Pam returned to Richmond in 1982, with her two sons. She had careers in the controller office with Hyman Brothers Pontiac and Midlothian BMW. She met Claude Rigsby at Hyman Brothers and had a longtime relationship. Pam was a longtime member of Berryman United Methodist Church and a singer in the choir. She loved to work in her flower gardens and birdwatch. Pam was a mother to all. She is survived by her two children, Don (Pauline) and Lance (Kris); her grandchildren, Jeremy and Lila Tadlock; her sister, Angela Hardiman; with niece, Sharon Franklin; and nephews, Tom and Chris; her cousin, Fred (Mary) Woodlief, a brother-like figure. Pam was from a large extended family that included the Cheeleys and Stones. The family will receive friends Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Huguenot Chapel Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, and where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 12:30 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Dale Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com. Contributions may be made to your local animal shelter in lieu of flowers.View online memorial
