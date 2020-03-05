TALIAFERRO, James H., 87, of Glen Allen, Va., died February 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martena Bracey Taliaferro. Surviving is his loving family. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Dr. Kirklland R. Walton officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
