TALIAFERRO, JEAN

TALIAFERRO, Mrs. Jean Loretta Smothers, 77, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Chesterfield, Va. She is survived by three sons, Gregory, Calvin and James Taliaferro Jr.; two daughters, Antoinette Clark and Kaa Caputo; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three brothers, four sisters, other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, Va., where public viewing will be held Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. at Little Zion Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va. Rev. Dr. Gregory L. Beechaum Sr., pastor, officiating. Interment in the church cemetery. www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com

