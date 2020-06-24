TALLEY, Irving Luttrell, 82, of Wicomico Church, Virginia, died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on June 18, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rhea Frances "Sugar" Taylor Talley. Born in 1938, he was the youngest child of Irving Daniel and Emma Luttrell Talley and grew up at China Grove, the family farm at Rehoboth Church, Virginia. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his three siblings, James Francis Talley, John Emory Talley and Lynette Talley Applewhite. Known with great affection as "Unke," he is also survived by six nieces and nephews, Patricia Talley Cruz of Port Orchard, Washington, Louanne Talley Sebra of Dallas, Texas, Thomas D. Applewhite of Richmond, Virginia, J. Blake Talley of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Hunter A. Applewhite of Richmond, Virginia and Louis Rhea Timberlake of Mechanicsville, Virginia. After graduating from Northumberland High School and Smithdeal Massey Business College, he began a 30-year career in the real estate department of Virginia Power. He retired in 1994 to Sandy Point near Wicomico Church in his beloved Northern Neck and continued to farm China Grove as well as his grandparents' home place, Sassafras Grove. He was an active congregant of Wicomico Parish Church, where he served on the vestry. He also served on the board of the Rappahannock Westminster Canterbury Foundation. He was a member of Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club, where he enjoyed many rounds of golf and many evenings of fellowship with friends. He was a proud charter member of the "Boys Night Out Club." He was never happier than when cutting a gentle sunset wake along the Great Wicomico River, a cocktail in one hand and Sugar in the other, aboard the Hoo Rhea. He will always be remembered by his family and many friends as the consummate Southern gentleman, the first to hold open a door, pull out a chair or pick up the bill. Interment at Morattico Baptist Church cemetery was private. The graveside service was conducted by the Reverend James H. Silcox Jr. Arrangements were made by Currie Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northern Neck Free Health Clinic, 51 William B. Graham Court, Kilmarnock, Virginia 22482 or Hospice of Virginia, 1328 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock, Virginia 22560. For their gentle and kind caregiving, the family wishes to thank Angela Kelley and her staff at Rappahannock Westminster Canterbury's At Home Healthcare: Amberle, Amy, Carol, Chermaine, Dawn, Elnora, Hope, Jami and Takia. The family also thanks Melinda Jones and her compassionate staff at Hospice of Virginia: Brenda, Lori and Megan. He now has been released to the arms of a welcoming God. May he rest in peace.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Armed airport police officer arrested at building overlooking Lee statue
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers