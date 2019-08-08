TALLEY JERNIGAN, Jean Gleason, of Midlothian, went to be with the Lord on August 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph L. Talley and T.L. Jernigan. She is survived by her children, Jo Ann Talley Spain (Chuck), Judy Talley Maxie (Chester Porter), Jennifer Talley Yates (Frank) and James Michael Talley (Candy); five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. A gathering of friends and family will be held on August 8, 2019, 4 to 6 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. An Eastern Star Service will be held the same evening at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on August 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park, where she will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.View online memorial