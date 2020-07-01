TALLEY, REBA "GRANDMA"

TALLEY, Reba V. "Grandma," 92, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alton E. Talley; daughter, Judy K. Williams; her parents, T.H. and Beatrice Medlin; five brothers and two sisters. Reba is survived by three children, Stuart W. Talley, Ginny T. Wilson (John) and Alton E. Talley Jr.; three devoted grandchildren, Jene M. Wood (Keith), Denise A. Carr and Justin L. Wilson; four special great-grandchildren, Andrew, Austin, Emily and Maegan; three brothers, four sisters and many other family and friends. She was a longtime employee of Nabisco. She loved flowers and working in her garden. She was known as "Grandma" to everyone and all who knew her will remember her love of going barefoot. She would always greet you with a big smile, a hot meal (or a Hanover tomato sandwich) and you always knew that you were welcomed there. Her gentle and loving manner will be greatly missed. The family offers a special thank you to Cathy Thornton, for her loving care and devotion she showed to her sister, especially in the last few weeks of her life. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, with a reception to follow in the funeral home lounge. A private graveside service will be held at Washington Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the East Hanover Rescue Squad, 8105 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move