TALLEY, Wayne Lee Sr., 66, of Lancaster, Virginia, passed away on November 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Roberta "Bobbie" Talley; son, Wayne L. Talley Jr. (Elena); and three grandchildren, Trevor, Taylor and Jessica. Wayne was a business partner at the World Famous Bar and Grill and owner of Wayne Talley Auto Sales, both in Lively, Va. He was also a charter member of the Lancaster Moose Lodge #2527. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, Va. Family will receive friends immediately after the service at a reception to be held at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Upper Lancaster Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 176, Lively, Va. 22507.