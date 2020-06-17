TALMAGE, Courtney Marie, 33, of Yorktown, Va., lost her battle with cancer June 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Charles and Judith Reeve. She is survived by her children, Cheyenne, Wyatt and Faith-Anne Talmage; her mother, Melody Baldwin (Tom); brother, Christopher Chalkley (Jamie); and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was a June 2018 graduate of South University and loved her work at TPMG as a Financial Assistant. She was a devoted mother who played an active role in all of her children's activities and was active in Relay for Life. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Police vehicle strikes protesters in Richmond
-
RPD: Four guns seized, multiple people detained and one arrested after confrontation at Lee statue early Friday
-
WATCH NOW: Statue of Jefferson Davis torn down on Monument Avenue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
On the Appalachian Trail, thru-hikers defy requests to leave as they seek refuge from a rapidly-changing world