TALMAN, Kenny A., 59, of Mechanicsville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joan and Herbert Talman Sr.; and is survived by his daughter, Harlie; and her mother, Stephanie; four brothers, Herbie (Twinkie), Larry, Paul (Catherine) and David (Michelle); stepmother, Bette; stepsister, Lynn; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Kenny was an integral part in the operations of the family business, Blue and Gray Transportation. A celebration of Kenny's life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Richmond East Moose Lodge, 7167 Flag Ln., Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lee-Davis High School Athletic Department or East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of KENNY TALMAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.